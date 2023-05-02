Hear exclusive new track ‘Birds’ by Divorce in Music Box Session #74

Nottingham band Divorce hit the Music Box studio, performing three tracks including an exclusive play of new song “Birds”.

The band came together in mid-2021 after knowing each other from the Nottingham scene. In this session, Tiger Cohen-Towell and Felix Mackenzie-Barrow displayed their alt-country and grunge influences on “That Hill” and “Checking Out”, both from their EP Get Mean alongside new track “Birds”. Catch Divorce across a host of festivals this summer, including The Great Escape, where The Independent will have a stage.

