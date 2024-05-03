New Jersey house ripped apart by blast that killed at least one

A house explosion in New Jersey left at least one person dead and another injured on Thursday evening (2 May).

The incident happened just after 7 pm at a property on Continental Court in South River, Middlesex County.

Footage shows the devastation at the scene, with debris scattered across the street.

Nearby homes were also evacuated after the explosion.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found two victims suffering from serious injuries.

The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office later confirmed that 62-year-old Kevin Gilbert succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.