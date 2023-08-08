DJ Casper death: Watch star perform iconic Cha Cha Slide on Orange Is The New Black

This is the moment music legend DJ Casper performs the iconic Cha Cha slide on hit TV show Orange Is The New Black.

DJ Casper, real name Willie Perry Jr, died aged 58 following a long battle with kidney and liver cancer, his wife announced on Tuesday.

This clip shows the moment DJ Casper stars in season six, episode one of Orange Is The New Black, when inmate Suzanne imagines all the prisoners performing the elaborate dance song. DJ Casper can be seen on the decks as the inmates hop and shuffle along.