Dolly Parton defends Elle King after controversial tribute performance

Dolly Parton has asked fans to “forgive and forget” Elle King’s infamous performance at a tribute concert honouring the Queen of Country’s 78th birthday.

The “Exes and Ohs” hitmaker performed a disastrous rendition of “Marry Me,” telling the audience at the Grand Ole Opry that she was “hammered.”

Speaking to Extra TV in an interview from 9 February, Parton praised King as a “great artist.”

“She’s been going through a lot of things lately, and she just had a little too much to drink... Let’s just forgive that and forget that and move on ‘cause she felt worse than anybody ever could.”