Dolly Parton offers employees free tuition and books to pursue higher education

Dolly Parton has offered her employees free tuition and books so that they can pursue higher education if they wish.

Vanity Fair recently reported that Herschend Enterprises - the operating partner behind most of Dolly’s endeavours - will be paying for the entirety of any employee’s tuition and university fees, should they wish to go.

Herschend Enterprises is behind the following companies: Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort, Dollywood Cabins and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

Employees at all the above businesses will qualify for the incredible offer.

