Legendary singer Donny Osmond has announced he will be performing with his 14-year-old self at his Las Vegas residency - thanks to the powers of AI.

The 67-year-old revealed the exciting news to his Instagram followers on Thursday (6 February).

He said: “I have a new co-star at my Las Vegas residency. Thanks to some mind-blowing AI and CGI technology, I’m going to be talking and singing with Donny Osmond - you know, the one from 1972.”

The singer then shared a preview of the show which featured an exchange between the present-day Osmond and his digital younger self.