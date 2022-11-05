Megan Thee Stallion has called out Drake for a lyric that appears to claim she was lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.

On Friday, the rapper, alongside 21 Savage, released their collaborative track “Circo Loco” which features a reference to the incident: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling”.

Megan took to Twitter to respond, calling on her fellow musicians to “stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name.”

