Drake shares six-year-old son Adonis’ debut single on his birthday

Drake has shared a video for his son Adonis Graham’s debut track “My Man Freestyle” to celebrate his sixth birthday.

The clip features Adonis and friends dancing and playing basketball on an indoor court, as well as a shot of Drake and his son speaking at a post-game press conference.

“Happy birthday my son,” the rapper wrote, sharing a snippet of the video on his Instagram.

Produced by Lil E$$o, the song is an extended version of Adonis’ brief verse on “Daylight”, which features on Drake’s latest studio album, For All The Dogs.