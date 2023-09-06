Dulux puppies cause chaos on This Morning after toilet mishap live on air

This is the moment the Dulux puppies caused chaos when they appeared on This Morning on Wednesday.

The seven Old English Sheepdog pups appeared on the show, alongside with mother Olivia, who is the current four-legged face of the brand.

The adorable pups were not camera shy and made themselves at home in the studio and even went to the toilet live on air, much to the shock of presenter Craig Doyle.

Doyle exclaimed: “We have a code brown here.”

One of the pups also did a disappearing act, before she was found nearby.