Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has stunned fans with his response to a bus full of sight-seers pulling up outside his house.

The former wrestler, whose recent film Red Notice was released on Netflix last week, shared footage of the encounter on Instagram, writing that he was bringing “a little joy to some good folks”.

The actor then presented all the tourists with a set of gifts that included a free Netflix subscription, his self-branded energy drinks and Tequila, an Xbox console and TV, as well as $500 (£370) cash for holiday spending.

