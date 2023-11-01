Dwayne Johnson surprised fans with a rather unexpected Halloween costume this year, dressing as football legend David Beckham.

With the former England captain’s documentary still popular on Netflix, The Rock decided to pay tribute to “Golden Balls” in hilarious fashion.

Johnson donned a blonde wig and headband as he posed in Beckham’s iconic No 7 Manchester United shirt - which looks rather small on someone of his stature.

The Rock’s costume caught the eye of Becks himself, who responded on Instagram.

“I mean I thought I was looking in the mirror. Looking good man you might need a bigger jersey,” he wrote.