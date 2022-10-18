Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson perform duet to honour country icon Loretta Lynn

Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson performed a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” to honour the late country icon.

The Rock joined Clarkson on her chat show and couldn’t resist having a go at “Kellyoke”, impressing with a version of Lynn’s 1966 hit about a boozed-up and hard-up husband.

He even took his own verse and the pair shared a warm embrace after their duet, much to the delight of the audience.

Lynn passed away in her sleep on 4 October, at the age of 90.

