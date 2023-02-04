Dwayne Johnson shares photo of mother’s damaged car after serious accident

Dwayne Johnson has told fans to reach out to their parents after his mother Ata was involved in a serious car accident.

The Hollywood star posted a photo of the smashed red Cadillac on Instagram a day after the accident, with the front side of the car seen seriously damaged.

“Thank you God she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated,” Johnson wrote.

“She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

