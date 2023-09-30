Ross Kemp explains how he ‘topped up’ EastEnders wage by creeping into shots

Ross Kemp has revealed how he “topped up” his EastEnders wage by “creeping into other people’s shots”.

The actor and author, who starred as Grant Mitchell throughout the 1990s, explained that three episodes were normally recorded back-to-back and if he wasn’t supposed to be involved in one of them, he’d make sure he forced his way into the background.

Kemp joked that he “got on very well” with the camera operators, who would put the camera on him even if it wasn’t supposed to be, so he could charge an extra episode fee.

“They soon cottoned on me,” he added.