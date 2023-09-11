Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls has revealed more about forming his band, The Centrist Dads, with political journalist Robert Peston.

The band performed a cover of The Sex Pistols’ ‘Anarchy in the UK’ at the York Rise annual street party in Dartmouth Park, north London on Sunday.

Mr Balls was quizzed about the band’s name by his Good Morning Britain co-star Ranvir Singh on Monday.

He said: “There were people who did use that phrase to attack people who were skeptical of Jeremy Corbyn. We chose the name because we are all dads and we are all middle of the road.

“Dads are supposed to be embarrassing and over the years I’ve overachieved.”