Ed Sheeran sings Happy Birthday to 6-year-old boy at concert

The singer-songwriter sang Happy Birthday at a concert in West Belfast, to Daniel Keatinge. He attended the concert at Boucher Road Playing Fields with his mother, father, and extended family. Ed Sheeran and his fans were praised by the boy’s mother, who thanked the crowd for coming together to sing for her son. Daniel was left in tears by the gesture. His mother said “He has loved him for ages and he is really into music. He was really excited and was learning all the words of the songs over the past two weeks.”

