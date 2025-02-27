Eggheads' Chris Hughes' last appearance on quiz show before death aged 77

Eggheads star Christopher Hughes' last appearance on the show has resurfaced following the news of his death.

The general knowledge whizz, who was reportedly 77, was in the long-running series’ original line-up after being crowned a champion quizzer on Mastermind, International Mastermind and Brain of Britain, and also appearing on The Weakest Link.

In a statement, the Channel 5 show wrote on Instagram: “Chris joined the show at the very start in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories."

Hughes' final show was the "Bean Headz" episode, which first aired on 26 April 2023.