Sir Elton John and Kevin Spacey enjoyed a sing-along to the Elvis Presley classic Suspicious Minds, as they dined at a restaurant in France.

The pair can be seen singing along as the band The Snugglers perform the song for them at La Petite Maison in Nice.

Rudy Treize, 29, guitarist and manager of The Snugglers, told the PA news agency that Spacey is a “legend” after playing for him last Saturday.

He also said: “It was such an honour to play for Sir Elton John.”