Celebrating the release of her fifth album, Brit Award-winning musician Emeli Sandé performed a stunning rendition of title track “How Were We To Know” for Music Box.

The Scottish artist's performance showcases Sandé's mastery of the romantic power ballad, with love very much the focus of How Were We To Know. Find out more about in her recent interview with The Independent. Catch Sandé during her forthcoming residency at London's Ronnie Scott.

