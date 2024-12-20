Soap star says shock exit after 13 years left her hurt and shaking

Soap star Daisy Campbell says her shock exit from Emmerdale after 13 years left her hurt and shaking.

The actor, who plays Amelia Spencer, makes her final scene in the popular ITV soap on Friday (20 December), following the culmination of the Tom and Belle Dingle abuse storyline.

The Yorkshire-born actor, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday morning and spoke of her shock and sadness at being axed from the soap.

She said: “It’s been a difficult year. I didn’t see it coming, been a really tough year and had to do a lot of work on myself.”