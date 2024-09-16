Jeremy Allen White paid tribute to his co-stars of The Bear after winning the Emmy for lead comedy actor on Sunday night (15 September).

The actor, 33, scooped the award for his portrayal of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in Season 2 of the hit FX show.

“My heart is just beating right out of its chest,” White said as he took to the stage.

“Thank you for choosing me. I am so, so, so lucky. I’m so grateful. Thank you. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I love to work with you, and I want us to be in each other’s lives forever. I love you so dearly.”