Ukraine band Kalush Orchestra has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

”This victory is for all Ukrainians” said the band as they were handed the trophy in Turin, Italy.

Lead singer Oleh Psiuk used their performance to appeal for help for the embattled nation, as the Ukraine-Russia war enters its twelfth week.

“Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now” he said, after the band performed their song “Stefania”.

The six men received special permits to leave Ukraine and travel to Italy as the war continues to rage.

