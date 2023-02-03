John Lydon ‘terrified’ in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023

John Lydon has said that he is “terrified of getting it wrong” whilst performing as he prepares his bid to become Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 entry.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, 67, and his band Public Image Ltd (PiL) are among six acts competing to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May.

Other acts up for the top spot include Andrew Carr (ADGY), Jennifer Connolly, Wild Youth, Leila Jane, and K Muni & ND.

The act will be selected on a special programme of The Late Late Show on RTE tonight (3 February).

