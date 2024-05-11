Jump to content
Oliver Browning | Saturday 11 May 2024 20:34 BST

Ireland’s Bambie Thug sends message from Eurovision stage after wowing audience

Ireland’s Eurovision entry, Bambie Thug, shouted “Love will always triumph hate” after their performance in Saturday’s grand final (11 May).

This year’s song contest - in Malmo, Sweden - was highly controversial, with some fans calling for a boycott over Israel’s participation.

Ahead of the final, Bambie admitted they cried when it was announced that the nation’s act, Eden Golan, had qualified for the competition’s finale.

Israel’s participation has been met with a fierce backlash from Palestine supporters amid the country’s ongoing war on Gaza.

After wowing the Eurovision crowd with their performance, Bambie sent a clear message from the stage.

