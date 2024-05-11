Graham Norton referenced boos and a “mixed reaction” as Israel’s Eden Golan performed in Eurovision’s grand final on Saturday night (11 May).

The 20-year-old took to the stage in Malmö, Sweden, to sing “Hurricane”.

Israel’s participation in this year’s song contest caused major controversy, with many calling for a boycott due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Golan qualified for the final on Thursday, amid pro-Palestinian protests against Israel being included in the event.

While she was booed in rehearsals during the build-up to Saturday’s final, Golan received more of a “mixed reaction” in the actual event.