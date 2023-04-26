King Charles laughs with Rylan Clark and Hannah Waddingham at Eurovision set launch

Eurovision presenters Rylan Clark and Hannah Waddingham laughed with King Charles III as he visited Liverpool to unveil the contest’s spectacular stage.

His Majesty and the Queen Consort toured the set on Wednesday, 26 April, to light up the staging at the M&S Bank Arena ahead of May's competition.

The royal couple met the presenters and Mae Muller, the UK's entry.

Eurovision's grand final will take place on 13 May, a week after the coronation ceremony.

