Eurovision’s Bambie Thug says pro-Palestine protests ‘putting a cloud above everyone’

Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry Bambie Thug says pro-Palestinian protests against Israel being included in the event are “putting a cloud above everyone”.

Discussing Israel’s inclusion at a press conference in Malmo on Friday 10 May, Bambie said: “It is a complete overshadow of everything, goes against everything that Eurovision is meant to be.

“It’s a big, big community together and their contestant was never allowed to even meet us.

“God forbid we have some conversation where minds might be changed.

“It’s definitely putting a cloud above it for everyone.”