Eurovision’s Tommy Cash ‘interrupted’ by stage invader during live semi-final

Eurovision contestant Tommy Cash’s performance appeared to be briefly interrupted by a stage invader during Tuesday’s (13 May) live semi-final in Switzerland.

The Estonia singer was midway through his rendition of “Espresso Macchiato” when a woman in a white t-shirt that read “I heart Tommy” ran up to him.

She had earlier been filmed singing along in the crowd, before joining in with his dance moves on stage — in a moment that later seemed to be part of Cash’s act.

Cash progressed to Saturday's grand final alongside other countries such as Sweden, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.