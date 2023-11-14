Nigel Farage has referenced his I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! paycheck for the second time ahead of entering the jungle for the ITV reality series.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday (14 November), the former UKIP leader said he’s taking part in the show because of a “big new audience to talk to, a proper test... and the money’s really good.”

Regarding his motivation for appearing on the show, Farage said he has been “demonised” over the years and wants to show people he is not “mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty”.