Fifa 23 Team of the Year players and ratings announced featuring Messi and Benzema

The Fifa 23 Team of the Year has been revealed, featuring World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema.

EA Sports announced the full XI on Thursday afternoon, sharing a short clip on social media, which also confirmed the overall rating for each player.

Messi is the highest-rated card at 98 overall, with both Benzema and Kylian Mbappe handed a 97 rating.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne also receives a 97-rated card, while England’s Jude Bellingham makes his Team of the Year debut with a 95 overall.

