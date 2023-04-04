Christine McVie: Fleetwood Mac star’s cause of death revealed

The cause of Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s death has been disclosed, five months after she passed away.

A family statement, following her death on 30 November 2022, said the 79-year-old died “passed away peacefully at hospital following a short illness”.

McVie’s death certificate has now revealed that she died of an ischaemic stroke.

The document also said that she had previously been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”.

This means that cancer had spread in her body, but the tumour had been undetected.

Cancer is listed as a secondary cause of death on the certificate.

