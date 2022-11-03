Matthew Perry credits David Schwimmer for negotiating massive Friends salaries

Matthew Perry has revealed that he and his Friends castmates picked up really big salaries thanks to David Schwimmer.

In his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor explained how Schwimmer helped with increasing cast pay by not asking for more money for himself when he could have.

“It was a decision that proved to be extremely lucrative down the line,” Perry wrote.

“David had certainly been in a position to go for the most money, and he didn’t. I would like to think that I would have made the same move.”

