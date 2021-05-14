A short teaser for a reunion special of the hit US sitcom Friends has been shared online, ahead of the programme’s release on HBO Max later this month. Soundtracked by the show’s theme song - “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts - the six original cast members (Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry) can be seen walking together down a street. The special episode will land on the streaming service on 27 May.