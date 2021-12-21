Japanese 'Frozen' actress Sayaka Kanda dead at 35 after fall from hotel

An actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died after falling from her hotel room.

Sayaka Kanda, 35, was tragically found outside a 22-storey hotel on the evening of December 18.

The star was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

In a statement, her agency said: “We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us.

“We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it.”

Sign up to our newsletters.