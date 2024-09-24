Great British Bake Off judges in hysterics as competition returns with innuendo

The Great British Bake Off has returned for 2024 and with it comes the ever-so-familiar innuendos.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, along with several contestants were in hysterics during Tuesday’s series debut (24 September), when Alison Hammond made reference to a contestant’s hen cake.

Georgie, a chicken nurse from Carmarthenshire, created a showstopper cake of her pet hen, Fanny.

Alison asked the judges: “How does Fanny taste guys?”

The question was met with lots of laughter, before Prue replied: “I think it’s absolutely lovely.”