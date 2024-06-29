Gemma Collins reveals pregnancy scare turned out to be incontinence

Gemma Collins thought that she was pregnant and thought her waters had broken after struggling with incontinence while jumping on a trampoline.

The 43-year-old opened up about her struggles to raise awareness of the common problem, when she appeared on This Morning on Friday (28 June).

The former TOWIE star explained how she visited a trampoline park with her nephew when the incident occurred.

She said: “I start jumping. All of a sudden the floodgates open. I’m in mid-air and I’m like, am I dying?’

Despite fearing she would need surgery, Ms Collins confirmed that she's managed to reduce her incontinence leaks with regular pelvic floor exercises.