Giovanni Pernice shares Strictly Amanda Abbington ‘feud’ update: ‘It is a shame’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice addressed rumours of an apparent rift with actressAmanda Abbington admitting, “It is a shame”.

The dancer, who was partnered with the Sherlock actress in the 2023 series of the BBC entertainment show, appeared on the Lorraine show on Tuesday (19 March) with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

When quizzed over the rumours of a feud, Pernice said: “It is a shame. As I have said in the past, I think with Amanda we could have gone all the way.

Kelly replied: “I guess sometimes you just don’t gel.”

Pernice replied: “Amanda was a great talent and a great, great dancer and the judges appreciated what we did.”