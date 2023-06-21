Music fans have started to descend on Worthy Farm for this year’s Glastonbury.

The iconic festival runs from Wednesday 21 June to Sunday 25 June, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Some revellers made the decision to arrive early, with footage showing hundreds of tents already set up on campsites.

Drivers have been told to allow extra time if making the journey to Glastonbury, and traffic is expected to reach its peak on Wednesday.