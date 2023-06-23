Glastonbury veteran showcases his quirky bike after arriving at festival

Glastonbury veteran Steve Apelt has showcased his quirky bike to fellow revellers at this year’s festival.

The 60-year-old, who first attended the event 40 years ago, recalled friends entering back then with just “a bin bag in their hand” but after “so many changes” over the years he now calls it “the most beautiful thing on the planet”.

Apelt, from Chiselborough, Somerset, also makes novelty bicycles and this year donned hippy attire as he entered the music festival riding a bike covered with sunflowers, blasting hit songs from the 1960s.