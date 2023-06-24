Joe Wicks hosts Glastonbury workout session in the sunshine

Fitness expert Joe Wicks has said he hopes his exercise session sets festival-goers up for an “amazing day dancing around” as he led the first HIIT workout at Glastonbury.

The 37-year-old, who is also known as The Body Coach, took to The Gateway stage on Friday 23 June to guide thousands in a workout.

He led the workout ahead of a big afternoon of music, which saw the Foo Fighters perform a surprise set before Arctic Monkeys headlined the Pyramid Stage later that evening.