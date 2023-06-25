Fans serenade Lana Del Rey with 'Video Games' after Glastonbury set cut short

Lana Del Rey’s Glastonbury set was cut short on Saturday night, as she hit curfew after taking to the stage 30 minutes late.

Her microphone was abruptly cut at midnight, much to the annoyance of fans, who responded by serenading her with “Video Games”.

Standing on the Other Stage at Glastonbury, the singer was seen in conversation with the crowd, urging them to sing back to her.

They soon obliged, and Del Rey appeared quite emotional as the moment unfolded before she was escorted off the stage by security.