Glastonbury crowd sings with emotional Lewis Capaldi as he struggles to finish set

The Glastonbury crowd sang back to an emotional Lewis Capaldi as he struggled to finish his set on Saturday (24 June).

Fans could be heard belting out “Someone You Loved” as the Scottish star suffered with vocal problems.

Capaldi was clearly emotional as the massive crowd sang his hit back to him, and later admitted that he made need to take another break from performing.

“I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even,” he said.

“But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you’re still up for watching us.”