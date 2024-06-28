Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage audience fell silent for seven minutes on Friday, 28 June, during Marina Abramovic's performance.

The Serbian conceptual artist's performance in an interlude between musicians was intended to be a "public intervention" reflecting on conflict and peace.

Abramovic called on the crowd to “be present” in the moment.

“When [Sir] Michael [Eavis] and Emily invited me to come here to the Pyramid Stage at the most important music festival in the entire world I was terrified and I was honoured,” the 77-year-old told the crowd.