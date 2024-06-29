Watch: Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg enjoy Glastonbury crowd singalong

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has been spotted enjoying himself at Glastonbury.

Cruise was seen by The Independent at Worthy Farm with celebrity friend Simon Pegg on Saturday evening (29 June) ahead of Coldplay’s much-anticipated Pyramid Stage performance.

The 61-year-old waved to fans and could also be seen dancing as the crowd sang along to the Oasis classic of Don’t Look Back In Anger.

At one point the delighted crowd also started singing the Mission Impossible theme tune to Cruise.