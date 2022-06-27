Glastonbury clear-up begins as party-goers leave Worthy Farm

The big clear-up at Glastonbury Festival has begun as campers leave the site after five days on Worthy Farm.

Despite a strong Leave No Trace message, there was still plenty of rubbish for litter pickers to clean up early on Monday morning (27 June).

Over the course of five days (from Wednesday 22 June until 26 June), fans danced to performances by top artists such as Paul McCartney, Little Simz, Pet Shop Boys, Sam Fender, and Billie Eilish, with Kendrick Lamar closing the festival on Sunday on the Pyramid Stage.

