Margot Robbie and Pedro Pascal were among the first nominations to be announced on Monday (11 December) for the 2024 Golden Globes.

The stars received nods in the Best Female Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy and Best Actor – TV series (Drama) categories respectively.

Robbie's fellow category nominees include Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone, while Pascal's include Brian Cox, Gary Oldman, and Dominic West.

The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on 7 January.