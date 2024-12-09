Golden Globes: Emilia Perez shines in 2025 nominations

Emilia Perez led the Golden Globes 2025 nominations on Monday, 9 December, as they were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut live from Los Angeles.

The movie follows Karla Sofía Gascón as the titular character, a Mexican drug cartel leader who undergoes gender affirmation surgery to medically transition. Selena Gomez plays her partner Jessi Del Monte in the film, which was released on Netflix to a divisive reception.

Emilia Perez received ten nominations including best comedy or musical, best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy, and best director.