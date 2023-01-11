Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:51
Ke Huy Quan: Moment Indiana Jones child star who gave up acting for 20 years wins Golden Globe
Ke Huy Quan delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.
The child star - who appeared in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984 - stopped acting for decades due to a lack of opportunities between 2001 and 2021.
Almost 40 years after portraying Short Round in the iconic franchise, Quan won his Golden Globe for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
During his emotional speech, he thanked a number of people, including Steven Spielberg.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:34
Golden Globes 2023: Ryan Murphy praises LGBT+ stars while accepting Carol Burnett Award
01:00
Who had the best-selling albums of 2022?
02:24
Beau Is Afraid: Joaquin Phoenix stars in trailer for new surrealist comedy horror film
02:19
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer teases battle between Scott Lang and Kang the Conqueror
02:31
Golden Globes 2023: Top moments
01:49
Watch: Top takeaways from Prince Harry's ITV interview
01:38
Brazil: Security forces regain control of National Congress after building stormed by Bolsonaro supporters
02:17
Trump phone-ins, near-fights and 15 votes: Key moments from a chaotic House Speaker election
01:15
George Santos urged to resign from Congress by New York Republicans
01:00
US FAA lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage
02:30
UK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of action
02:00
Constantine: Last king of Greece and late Prince Philip's nephew dies aged 82
00:29
‘Atmospheric river events’ above US west coast captured in satellite imagery timelapse
00:28
China: Huge fire rages at cobalt recycling factory in Taizhou
00:24
Vehicles left submerged in Morro Bay floodwater as storm hits California
01:49
Rail union leader warns dispute ‘further away’ from being resolved
01:00
US FAA lifts grounding order on flights after computer outage
01:15
George Santos urged to resign from Congress by New York Republicans
01:44
Driver rescued from submerged car by helicopter after ignoring Arizona flood warnings
01:28
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in jail
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
02:22
Graham Potter labels Joao Felix ‘a quality player’ after Chelsea secure loan deal
00:25
WWE: Vince McMahon returns as executive chairman, daughter Stephanie resigns from board
01:00
Charlton manager Dean Holden ‘proud’ despite 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United
00:52
Man United boss Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to ‘keep on scoring’ after Carabao Cup brace
01:03
Carabao Cup: Dalot expects Charlton will be ‘at their best level’ in quarter-final
00:55
Sebastien Haller makes Borussia Dortmund comeback following testicular cancer
01:17
Gareth Bale picked ‘right time’ to bow out from football, says Wales boss Rob Page
00:57
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris announces retirement from international football
00:56
Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano
00:47
‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees
00:31
Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather
01:21
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
00:45
Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
00:53
Spurs: Son will soon be back to his best form, says Conte
00:30
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta comments on Odegaard’s performance in Brighton win
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
00:39
Seth Rogen claims Tom Cruise tried to recruit him into Scientology
00:30
Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit
01:14
Tiger shark filmed weaving through clueless swimmers at Perth beach
01:19
King Charles reportedly 'planning on inviting Harry and Meghan to coronation'
01:23
Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for losing most money
01:43
Bookbinder removes JK Rowling’s name from Harry Potter books
00:44
Sport-loving dad suffers stroke from 'turning his head too quickly'
00:32
Pasty launched into stratosphere in Cornwall’s ‘only successful space launch to date’ in resurfaced footage
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13