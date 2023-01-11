Ke Huy Quan delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

The child star - who appeared in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984 - stopped acting for decades due to a lack of opportunities between 2001 and 2021.

Almost 40 years after portraying Short Round in the iconic franchise, Quan won his Golden Globe for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

During his emotional speech, he thanked a number of people, including Steven Spielberg.

