Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has revealed she has lost an incredible five stone in weight after embarking on a health and fitness regime.

The 24-year-old, who joined the show in 2013, shared a series of pictures from back in 2022 to now, highlighting her impressive weight loss journey.

The TV personality showed a video of the moment she stepped on the scales to find out how much weight she has lost on Wednesday (12 February), thanking her personal trainer Natasha Ram.

She captioned her Instagram post: “Officially 5 stone down and I couldn’t be happier. Never thought I’d be able to reach this milestone so I think I can say I’m proud of myself.”