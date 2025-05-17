Graham Norton’s blunt message to UK Eurovision entry haters

Graham Norton has sent a blunt message to anyone complaining about the UK’s Eurovision 2025 entry, Remember Monday.

The trio will perform “What the Hell Just Happened?” at the grand final in Switzerland on Saturday, 17 May.

Addressing “a section of fans who will complain every year,” the TV chat show host described these viewers as enjoying the singing competition by “hate watching” it.

“But they're still watching it... they might be a slightly dysfunctional part of our family, but they are still part of the Eurovision family, no one talks to them at Christmas, but they're there.”